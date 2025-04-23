Democrats press Hegseth on Signal chats, firings

Democrats with national security backgrounds are pressing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about recent staffing shakeups at the Pentagon.

In a letter to Hegseth first shared with Semafor, the Democrats, led by Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H., pointed to the mishandling of sensitive information related to a military operation in Yemen in group Signal chats, as well as a round of firings of senior military advisers.

“This lack of judgment is dangerous and has already put American lives at risk,” the letter reads.

Goodlander and Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., and Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., requested details related to staffing in the absence of recently fired senior aides and details on national security protocols. The group also requested information about any improvements that have been implemented since the first Signal group chat scandals.