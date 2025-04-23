Côte d’Ivoire’s main opposition leader disqualified from polls

Côte d’Ivoire’s main opposition leader Tidjane Thiam has been removed from the country’s electoral roll, effectively barring him from running for the presidency.

A court ruled that the ex-Credit Suisse CEO gave up his Côte d’Ivoire nationality when he acquired French citizenship in 1987 — despite the 62-year-old renouncing his French passport earlier this year.

Thiam, who was confirmed as a presidential candidate for October’s elections last week, said the court’s decision was an “act of democratic vandalism, which will disenfranchise millions of voters.” He has vowed to fight the decision.

Thiam was widely viewed as the main challenger to President Alassane Ouattara, 83, who is expected to run for a fourth term. In an interview with AFP, Thiam said his party did not plan to replace him as their candidate and would take his case to the court of the West African regional bloc Ecowas. “It’s me or no one,” he said.