BHP CEO calls Trump’s tariffs a ‘vexed question’, prefers permitting reform over protectionism

Mike Henry, CEO of BHP, the world’s largest mining company, voiced his concern on Wednesday about the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on the industry, calling it a “vexed question.”

At Semafor’s World Economic Summit, Henry said that the threat of tariffs om critical mineral doesn’t help accelerate investments into mining projects that take years to develop.

Henry argued that the Trump administration’s efforts to reform the permitting process will be more effective in boosting the domestic mining industry. “Some of the things that are happening on the permitting front are likely to have much bigger impact in terms of getting projects progressed here,” he said.

“In my sector, these are particularly big, long term bets to get a new copper mine developed or a new corporate smelter developed,” he said. “Trying to do that on the back of a tariff can be hard.”

Henry noted that just 2-3% of BHP’s revenue comes from the United States, meaning the much bigger potential disruption to his companies is from “the impact of tariffs and counter-tariffs and … the general disruption of global trade and the effect of that can have on global growth.”

If the trade war starts to impact global growth, “that will most certainly weigh on commodity demand, and that will impact not just copper, it will be the whole basket of commodities,” he said.