We’ve ‘seen the worst’ in US-China spat, Bank of America top economist says

Tensions between the US and China have likely peaked, Claudio Irigoyen, head of global economics at Bank of America Global Research, said Wednesday.

“In general, we’ve seen the worst in terms of escalation,” he said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit in Washington, DC. “So we should see more de-escalation from here — the pace will depend on the relative pain on the economy in China versus the US.”

Trump has said in recent days that he’s prepared to reduce tariffs on China, while cautioning that they won’t be eliminated completely.

Irigoyen said that while China must deal with deflationary pressure and an economic slowdown, it has different incentives than the US. The Chinese government is not dealing with stagflation, he said, nor with elections — two important factors informing trade talks.

But China faces its own structural problems, he noted. The country needs to rebalance its economy away from real estate, he said, which has locked buyers into expensive assets and depressed consumer confidence since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Irigoyen said that Chinese consumers need a new place to invest their savings. “It cannot be back to real estate, because it doesn’t work. And the Chinese know it and feel it and feel that kind of the social contract didn’t work because they were sort of induced to save in real estate,” he said.