The world is still lukewarm on Biden’s leadership

But there were still some sizable fluctuations in views of the US amongst specific populations: In Ukraine, for example, approval of US leadership dropped from 66% in 2022 to 53% last year as American policymakers fought over a way forward for military and economic aid to the country.

Positive views of US leadership also declined substantially in India and Finland, while rising significantly in parts of sub-Saharan and North Africa.

A record-high 81% of Israelis said they approved of US leadership when surveyed soon after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.