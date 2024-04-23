The world is still lukewarm on Biden’s leadership

The News
Global approval of U.S. leadership under President Biden held steady in 2023, according to new figures from Gallup’s Rating World Leaders report out today.
The median global approval rate of US leadership stood at 41% last year consistent with Biden’s second year in office but a decline from 45% in 2021 (it’s an improvement from the same figures across Donald Trump’s tenure).
But there were still some sizable fluctuations in views of the US amongst specific populations: In Ukraine, for example, approval of US leadership dropped from 66% in 2022 to 53% last year as American policymakers fought over a way forward for military and economic aid to the country.
Positive views of US leadership also declined substantially in India and Finland, while rising significantly in parts of sub-Saharan and North Africa.
A record-high 81% of Israelis said they approved of US leadership when surveyed soon after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.