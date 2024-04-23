US set to ban noncompete agreements for workers

The US Federal Trade Commission voted Tuesday to ban noncompete agreements for almost all American workers, ruling that they unfairly block employees from changing jobs and restrict competition.

Noncompetes typically prevent workers from leaving their company for a competitor or founding a competing business. The Biden administration has argued that these agreements stifle entrepreneurship, harming both workers and the US economy writ large.

About one in five American workers are bound by noncompetes, according to the FTC. The commission estimated that if the agreements were banned, allowing more workers to leave jobs and earn more money, the earnings of the US workforce could increase by up to $296 billion per year.

“The freedom to change jobs is core to economic liberty and to a competitive, thriving economy,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement when the proposed rule was initially introduced.