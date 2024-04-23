UK announces ‘biggest defense budget boost in a generation’

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to raise defense spending to 2.5% of economic output by 2030, in what he described as “the biggest strengthening of our national defense for a generation” amid a rising number of conflicts around the world.

The plan will raise the country’s defense spending by more than £75 billion ($90 billion) over the next six years, and comes after months of pressure from conservative MPs and European partners.

At a press conference in Warsaw, Sunak said the pledge to raise defense spending from the current 2.32% of GDP would put the UK on “a war footing,” allowing the UK to reinvigorate its defense industrial base and modernize its armed forces.

“In a world that is the most dangerous it has been since the end of the Cold War, we cannot be complacent,” Sunak said. “As our adversaries align, we must do more to defend our country, our interests, and our values.”

The prime minister also announced an extra $600 million in Ukraine aid, which will provide Kyiv with four million rounds of ammunition, 400 vehicles, and an unspecified number of long-range Storm Shadow missiles.