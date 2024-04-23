rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Muchira Gachenge
Muchira Gachenge
Apr 23, 2024, 10:50am EDT
africa

Rising water levels threaten East Africa’s flamingos

Gomez David/Getty Images
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The population of lesser flamingos in East African countries including Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia is declining, in part due to rising water levels in the “soda lakes” the birds call home, new research has found.

Title icon

Know More

The findings, published in the scientific journal Current Biology, revealed that rising water levels are destroying cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, which the flamingos feed on. That species of cyanobacteria only grows in the highly salty and alkaline conditions of soda lakes.

But more water in the lakes, which have no outflowing rivers, has diluted them, reducing their salinity and limiting the growth of the food that the flamingos depend on. The researchers concluded that only half of the lakes that provided high-quality feeding habitats in 2000 were still suitable for flamingo diets in 2022.

Semafor Logo
AD