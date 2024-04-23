Did a wobbly Earth lead to agriculture?

The rise of agriculture around the world may have been triggered by changes to the Earth’s orbit.

At least seven human populations on different continents independently established agriculture between 12,000 and 5,000 years ago, after 200,000 years of nomadic hunter-gathering. Early farmers ate less and worked more than hunter-gatherers, so the rise of agriculture is somewhat mysterious.

An economist argued in a new paper that a more pronounced wobble in the Earth’s orbit, peaking 12,000 years ago, made the seasonal changes upon which the hunter-gatherer lifestyle depended less predictable, forcing them to cultivate plants and store grain to survive lean times. The paper noted that modern hunter-gatherers also become sedentary when supplies are low.