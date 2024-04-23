China is extending its lead over the US in Africa’s energy transition

China’s manufacturing “overcapacity,” fueled by government subsidies, is giving its companies an edge over the United States in Africa’s transition to green energy, analysts say.

W. Gyude Moore, senior fellow at the Center for Global Development, speaking at the Semafor World Economy Summit (WES) on Thursday, said that China’s reported overcapacity — whereby its production capability significantly exceeds domestic demand — enabled its companies to offer competitive prices for green energy technologies in low-income countries.

“If we’re going to switch over to clean energy, are we going to use solar panels produced in Canada that are more expensive or the ones from China?,” he posed.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, during her trip to Beijing earlier in April, warned of the potential impact on jobs and prices in other markets if China seeks to offload excess production through exports rather than domestic consumption. Beijing hit back, describing the claim of overcapacity as a “vicious attempt to curb and suppress China’s industrial development,” disguised as an economic concept.

The debate comes amid a surge in China’s exports of green energy technologies globally, as well as their demand in Africa. China’s electric vehicle export volume in 2023 was seven times that of 2019, while its solar cell export volume was five times that of 2018 — an increase of 40% from 2022, according to a new Rhodium Group report.

South Africa quadrupled its solar panel imports from China in the first half of 2023 to 3.4 gigawatts as people looked to escape long-running power outages by state utility Eskom.