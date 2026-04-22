US senators voice concern over lack of funding to halt terrorism in Africa

US senators from both parties voiced concern that the Trump administration had failed to match its tough rhetoric on fighting terrorism in Africa with adequate resources.

State Department officials speaking at a US Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing on Tuesday defended Washington’s approach as a pragmatic reset from aid-dependent policies. “We will pursue a disciplined, interest-driven strategy rooted in flexible realism,” said Nick Checker, who leads the department’s Africa bureau.

But they faced pushback over ambassadorial vacancies, gutted humanitarian programs, and a lack of transparency. “I cannot accept the premise that there is a match and accord between your actions and your statements,” said Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who chairs the Africa subcommittee, focused on jihadist violence, warning that terrorist groups in Mozambique, the Sahel, and Somalia were “rapidly growing and demand attention.”