Ukraine reopens Russian oil pipeline to get €90B EU loan

Ukraine looked set to resume flows today of Russian oil to Europe via a pipeline it controls, part of a controversial deal aimed at winning a €90 billion EU loan to fund its military push against Moscow.

Ukraine agreeing to transport Russian energy was necessary to win over landlocked Hungary and Slovakia, which had both demanded access to the oil in return for their approval of the financing arrangement.

Though Kyiv is in effect helping its invader fund itself, Ukraine views the loan as critical to maintain its ability to repel Russian forces after more than four years of war; the countries have largely fought to a stalemate this year, with Moscow’s spring-summer offensive resulting in limited battlefield progress.