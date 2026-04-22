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Saudi researchers turn date pits into artificial bones

Apr 22, 2026, 8:45am EDT
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A Saudi farmer in Al-Qassim, Saudi Arabia.
Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

Researchers in Saudi Arabia have figured out how to turn date pits into artificial bones.

Sali Al-Harbi, a young researcher from Al Qassim, the kingdom’s date heartland, discovered that the pits share enough in common with human bone — in terms of calcium, structure, and density — that they could plausibly be used in fracture repair and reconstruction. This is part of a broader push by the kingdom to build a homegrown biomedical research industry, with R&D spending jumping 30% to 25 billion riyals ($7.86 billion) in 2024.

To test the date idea, Al-Harbi tried it on rabbits, and early results were encouraging. While the study didn’t disclose animal safety details, it’s safe to assume that some bunnies were hurt in the process.

Manal Albarakati
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