Republicans want Trump to move on Cabinet vacancies

Senate Republicans are urging President Donald Trump to nominate two permanent Cabinet secretaries, hoping to win confirmation of a new attorney general and labor secretary before the midterms while they still have guaranteed control over the confirmation process.

Trump has installed two acting officials in the wake of Pam Bondi leaving as attorney general and Lori Chavez-DeRemer exiting as secretary of labor, and even if Trump decides to keep Todd Blanche and Keith Sonderling in those roles, most Senate Republicans would like real confirmation votes on them. A full confirmation vote gives Cabinet secretaries more legitimacy, offers administration officials more certainty, and helps turn the page on scandal-plagued predecessors like Chavez-DeRemer.

“It’s always better to have Senate-confirmed nominees from the Senate’s perspective, because then they are going to be subject to oversight by the Senate. If they’re just temporary, that’s much harder to do,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “Plus, I think [all] of those agencies … would benefit from some stability and predictability rather than uncertainty.”

The ouster of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and swift confirmation of her replacement Markwayne Mullin, a former Republican senator, shows the administration — and the Senate — can move quickly when they want to. And both Blanche and Sonderling have been confirmed by the Senate already as deputies.

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But nominating Blanche as attorney general could be a risk for Trump because of Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who says he will not vote for judicial nominees who supported pardons of Jan. 6 defendants convicted of violent crimes.

Last month Blanche touted those very pardons at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month. “If you look at what happened to the men and women convicted because of Jan. 6, by 5 p.m., on Jan. 20, every one of them was either pardoned or had their sentence commuted, so when folks say ‘you’ve done nothing,’ I say you have a very short memory,” Blanche said then. Tillis told Semafor that Blanche’s statement put him in “dangerous waters.”

Tillis can unilaterally block any nominee in the Judiciary Committee given the narrow margin. And he’s shown willingness to flex that muscle by halting the confirmation process of Trump’s Federal Reserve pick Kevin Warsh over an investigation into current Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

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Blanche is “not a politician in his current state. But when you start acting like a politician, you get treated like one,” Tillis told Semafor. “The more recent comments are really what drew my attention. So that I have to parse through. The minute you give somebody slack, then you’ve lost the principle, right? And the principle here is that anybody who didn’t back the blue on January 6th is disqualified from consideration for me in the Judiciary Committee.”

A White House official said the administration has no personnel announcements to make but that Trump has “assembled a world-class team.”

The administration has another high profile spot to fill after Navy Secretary John Phelan left his role on Wednesday.