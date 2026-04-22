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Japan offers dating app subsidies in attempt to boost birth rate

Apr 22, 2026, 11:33am EDT
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Kosuke Mori, a three-month-old baby, is fed by his mother.
Toru Hanai/Reuters

A Japanese regional government is offering residents ¥20,000 ($125) subsidies for using dating apps, to try to address the country’s population decline upstream of actual baby-making.

Kochi prefecture’s initiative aims to reduce the barriers to finding suitable partners. Whether or not the plan works, it may be aiming at the right target: Married couples in Japan have only slightly fewer children than they did in 1977, but the number of marriages has cratered, suggesting that the fertility crisis may really be a couple-formation crisis.

A similar pattern — number of children within marriages stable, actual marriages down — holds true in the US, but not in parts of Europe, where couples are forming, but having fewer children.

A chart showing population change between 2025 and 2050 for select countries.
Tom Chivers
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