Is X downranking TBPN clips?

Fans are suspicious that since OpenAI bought TBPN, X is downranking the clips.

Elon Musk, who owns the platform, has been openly sparring with the ChatGPT maker for months. When Semafor asked OpenAI’s Chris Lehane at Semafor World Economy in Washington, DC, last week, the chief global affairs officer told Reed Albergotti he “looked forward to Semafor’s reporting on this topic.”

Lehane said the 70,000 viewers tuning into the three-to-four hour talk show are the “real center of Silicon Valley,” and that OpenAI bought the show — for an undisclosed sum — to help explain how and why AI matters, as well as how it works, at a moment when there’s a lot of worry about the societal and economic impacts of the technology.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s own home was attacked twice this month, and shots were fired at the home of an Indianapolis councilman after he supported the building of a data center. “No data centers,” read a note left at his door.

Lehane said TBPN, which will maintain editorial independence in accordance with the purchase agreement, can facilitate a more thoughtful discussion of AI for a growing number of people.