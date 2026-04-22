Germany pledges more military might

Germany vowed to take on more “responsibility” for Europe’s defense, in the country’s first-ever postwar military strategy.

The new 35-page report calls for quickly boosting troop numbers and military capabilities, and is primarily aimed at deterring Russia, analysts said.

Germany was long seen as hesitant to appear overly militaristic or nationalistic, but the Ukraine war — and now the Iran conflict — has pushed Berlin to increase defense spending and crystallize its own national interests.

The plan makes no mention of the US’ threats to leave NATO, and the implications of that for German security, but the country’s defense minister said Berlin was considering such scenarios.