Mexico bans ‘foreign propaganda’ after US anti-migrant ad

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said foreign “propaganda” would be banned after US anti-migrant ads ran on national TV.

The commercials showed US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem warning that anyone crossing the US-Mexico border illegally would be prosecuted and deported.

Washington’s tough measures have pushed illegal crossings to their lowest level since the 1960s, while Mexican troops — deployed in response to pressure from the White House — have prevented many from reaching the border in the first place.

“The door is closed,” a Venezuelan migrant stranded in northern Mexico told The Wall Street Journal.