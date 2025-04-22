Events Newsletters
Mexico bans ‘foreign propaganda’ after US anti-migrant ad

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Apr 22, 2025, 7:10am EDT
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum
The News

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said foreign “propaganda” would be banned after US anti-migrant ads ran on national TV.

The commercials showed US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem warning that anyone crossing the US-Mexico border illegally would be prosecuted and deported.

Washington’s tough measures have pushed illegal crossings to their lowest level since the 1960s, while Mexican troops — deployed in response to pressure from the White House — have prevented many from reaching the border in the first place.

The door is closed,” a Venezuelan migrant stranded in northern Mexico told The Wall Street Journal.

A chart showing migrant encounters at the US-Mexico border.
