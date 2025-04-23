Semafor releases ‘The Semafor View,’ an annual provocation on the state of the global economy

Semafor today announces the release of The Semafor View, a 40-page report on the state of the global economy at a moment of unprecedented turmoil. Published online and in print, the report debuts alongside Semafor’s 2025 World Economy Summit — the largest gathering of Fortune 500 leaders in the U.S. — held this week in Washington during the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings.

The summit brings together public and private sector leaders — including U.S. Cabinet officials, congressional leadership, global finance ministers, and central bankers — to advance dialogues that catalyze global growth and fortify resilience amidst uncertain, shifting global dynamics.

Crafted as a concise, fact-rich, and thought-provoking guide for time-strapped CEOs, The Semafor View serves as an authoritative forward-looking text in a moment of tough decisions. The report, released in collaboration with Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, builds on the success of Semafor Business, the World Economy Summit, and The CEO Signal, Semafor’s exclusive invite-only multiplatform membership for chief executives of the world’s largest companies, underscoring Semafor’s dedication to providing independent, transparent, and global insights to a decision-maker audience through its journalism.

The Semafor View is edited by former WIRED editor-in-chief Gideon Lichfield and Semafor business editor Liz Hoffman. Contributors include Daron Acemoglu, 2024 Nobel Laureate in Economics, who discusses how an AI bust could trigger the next financial crisis; Azeem Azhar, founder of Exponential View, who examines how AI threatens the “moats” of big corporations; Infosys Knowledge Institute on the metamorphosis of AI from orchestration to innovation; Bill Bishop, author of Sinocism, who provides insight into China’s tightrope walk between economic liberalization and state control; Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, who addresses why Silicon Valley needs to shed its qualms about defense tech; Paul Polman, chair of Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, who discusses how the CEO is now the Chief Diplomatic Officer; Michael Spence, 2001 Nobel Laureate in Economics, who outlines Europe’s opportunity to thrive in this crisis; and Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of S&P Global, who covers the new balance between renewable energy and fossil fuels.

The Semafor View features essays, industry projections, and insights across seven areas dominating the global agenda:

Energy : The new balance of power

: The new balance of power Finance : The search for safe havens

: The search for safe havens Europe : Pull together or fall behind

: Pull together or fall behind China : The cautious superpower

: The cautious superpower Defense : Multipolar muscle

: Multipolar muscle Leadership : The changing role of the CEO

: The changing role of the CEO Artificial Intelligence: Boom versus bubble.

The speaker lineup includes leaders from the G20 including: Rachel Reeves, the U.K.’s top finance official; Jörg Kukies, the German finance minister; Éric Lombard, who runs France’s finances; Carlos Cuerpo, Spain’s economy minister; and Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU’s top economic commissioner. They will appear alongside over 200 of the world’s top CEOs.

The powerhouse lineup of global business leaders features Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors; Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix; Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap; Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber; Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America; Kathy Warden, Chair, CEO, and President of Northrop Grumman; Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines; and Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq. The three day summit is co-chaired by titans of finance and business, David Rubenstein, Henry Kravis, Ken Griffin, and Penny Pritzker.