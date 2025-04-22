World leaders set to attend Pope Francis’ funeral

The presidents of the US, Ukraine, and France are among world leaders planning to attend the pope’s funeral, with the somber event likely to be seen as a diplomatic summit of sorts.

Pope Francis’ death on Monday was met with an outpouring of grief globally, and his funeral on Saturday promises to be a major gathering — which is increasingly in keeping with such events: Politico in 2022 described world leaders scrambling for pride of place at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while commemorations for Nelson Mandela in 2013 also drew major figures.

“Because death is always with us,” one expert wrote, “there is little doubt that the working funeral is now the most important ceremonial occasion in the world diplomatic system.”