India hails progress in trade talks with US

India’s Narendra Modi hailed progress in trade talks with the US vice president before heading to Saudi Arabia, showcasing his growing role in global diplomacy.

India has historically sought international leadership roles, but its prime minister has ramped up that effort, building embassies and deepening trade links. In recent years, American leaders across party lines have courted New Delhi, viewing it as a bulwark against China.

JD Vance’s four-day trip is the latest in a string of diplomatic overtures: Already this year, Modi has welcomed the European Commission cabinet, the crown prince of Dubai, and the emir of Qatar, and while in Saudi Arabia he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler.