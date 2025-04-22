Harvard sues Trump administration

Harvard University sued the Trump administration on Monday over the US government’s multibillion-dollar funding cuts to the nation’s oldest, and wealthiest, college.

The federal lawsuit, which comes after Harvard rejected a slate of White House demands, sets up a landmark legal clash centering on President Donald Trump’s campaign to pressure universities to change their policies. Trump says the push is aimed at combatting antisemitism, but Harvard argued that is merely a pretext to force institutions to conform to the president’s worldview.

“The tradeoff put to Harvard and other universities is clear: Allow the Government to micromanage your academic institution or jeopardize the institution’s ability to pursue medical breakthroughs, scientific discoveries, and innovative solutions,” Harvard’s lawyers wrote.