US to withdraw troops from Niger

The U.S. will begin plans to withdraw its troops stationed in Niger, Biden administration officials said Friday, a month after Niger’s military junta denounced the U.S. presence in the country as “illegal.”

A Department of Defense spokesperson confirmed Monday “the beginning of discussions between the U.S. and Niger for the orderly withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country,” but declined to say whether all 1,100 U.S. military personnel are set to depart.

Niger has been an important military foothold for U.S. counterterrorism operations in the Sahel, where jihadist groups such as the Islamic State have been on the rise in recent years.

Niger’s relations with Washington have been tense since the military junta overthrew the country’s democratically elected president last summer. Following the coup, Niger’s leaders have turned away from the U.S., fostering close ties with Moscow instead. In the weeks before U.S. troops agreed to pull out, dozens of Russian military instructors arrived in Niger, bringing state-of-the-art military equipment, the BBC reported.