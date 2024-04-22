US Supreme Court may allow ban on homeless people sleeping outside

A majority of US Supreme Court justices appeared poised Monday to allow a city in Oregon to ban homeless people from sleeping or camping in public spaces, in a case that could have implications for cities across the US.

A group of homeless individuals sued the small city of Grants Pass after it barred them from sleeping in any public property or park, with violations punishable by fines of $295 or up to 30 days in jail. In their case, the plaintiffs cited the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

The court’s three liberal justices suggested that laws passed by the city go too far by criminalizing the basic human need of sleeping, while its conservative majority indicated that they believe local policymakers should set their own rules on how to handle homelessness.

“Where do we put them if every city, every village, every town lacks compassion and passes a law identical to this?” Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked the lawyer for Grants Pass. “Where are they supposed to sleep? Are they supposed to kill themselves, not sleeping?”

A decision on the case is expected by early summer.