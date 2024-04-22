Saudi Arabia clashes with West over Chinese green tech

The head of Saudi Arabia’s state oil company praised China’s exports of green technology, echoing Beijing’s talking points in what appeared to be a deliberate rebuke of Western policymakers.

“China really helped by reducing the cost of solar energy,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told the World Energy Congress in Rotterdam on Monday. “We can see the same now in electric vehicles…a lot of policymakers do not understand what is required and how [the energy transition] is going to happen.”

His comments contrast sharply with concerns from Western countries over China’s green technology exports, which have flooded global markets in recent months as Beijing attempts to shift goods at cheap prices to alleviate overcapacity in its giant factory sector.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz both traveled to China in recent weeks warning about overcapacity — the flood of cheap green technology exported to international markets — which has seen US and European firms struggle to keep up with their Chinese competitors.

Unlike the West, Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East have embraced Chinese investment in sustainable energy infrastructure development as the oil-rich nations seek to diversify their economies towards green energy, often leaving little room for the West.