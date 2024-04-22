‘Nothing wrong with trying to an influence an election,’ Trump lawyers argue

Prosecutors told a jury Monday that Donald Trump lied repeatedly to cover up a sex scandal as part of a conspiracy to get elected in 2016, as opening arguments began in the first ever trial of a former president of the United States.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges that he falsified business records to cover up payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an affair — allegations the Republican presidential candidate denies.

As the trial got underway, the prosecution told the jury of 12 New Yorkers that Trump paid hush-money to Daniels in an effort to keep negative information out of the public eye ahead of the 2016 election.

“It was election fraud, pure and simple,” said Matthew Colangelo, who presented the case for the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

The defense’s opening statement was similarly blunt: “President Trump is innocent,” his lawyer Todd Blanche said. “President Trump did not commit any crimes.”

Trump’s lawyers accused the prosecution of trying to paint legal activities such as nondisclosure agreements in a negative light, “There’s nothing wrong with trying to influence an election. It’s called democracy,” Blanche said.