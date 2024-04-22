IDF spy chief resigns, citing Oct. 7 failures

The head of Israel’s military intelligence has resigned from his post, citing failures surrounding Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack as the main reason for his departure.

“The military intelligence directorate under my command did not live up to our mission,” Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva wrote in a resignation letter released on Monday. “I have been carrying that black day ever since, day and night. I will live with the horrible pain of the war every day.”

Haliva’s departure marks the first major resignation among Israel’s top brass since the Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,100 people, and ultimately triggered a war that has lasted more than six months and left more than 34,000 Palestinians dead.