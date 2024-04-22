Israel has provided no evidence of UNRWA’s alleged Hamas links: report

Israel has yet to provide any evidence for its claims that employees of UNRWA, the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees, have ties to militant groups, an independent review found Monday.

The highly anticipated review — commissioned by the UN, and led by the former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna — follows months of turmoil at the agency after Israel alleged that a dozen of its Gaza employees participated in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel. 18 donors suspended $450 million in funding, almost half of UNRWA’s annual budget, and the staff members accused of working with militant groups were immediately fired.

“Israel made public claims that a significant number of UNRWA employees are members of terrorist organizations,” the report said. “However, Israel has yet to provide supporting evidence of this.”

The report also noted that UNRWA lacks the support of intelligence services to perform a more rigorous vetting process for employees, beyond screening for individuals on UN and World Bank sanctions lists.

The agency should implement better staff vetting procedures to ensure neutrality, the report said, although it noted that a lack of funding limits the resources for achieving this.

Israel rejected the findings, with a spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs telling The New York Times that “This is not what a genuine and thorough review looks like. This is what an effort to avoid the problem and not address it head on looks like.”

The review called UNRWA “indispensable” for Palestinians, and the UN secretary general called for countries to resume funding the organization. “Moving forward, the secretary general appeals to all stakeholders to actively support UNRWA, as it is a lifeline for Palestine refugees in the region,” a UN spokesperson said in a statement.