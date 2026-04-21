The US labor secretary stepped down amid a misconduct investigation against her, the latest sign of turmoil in President Donald Trump’s government.

Her departure — the third cabinet member to leave in two months — comes after The Atlantic reported that the FBI director has repeatedly been unreachable after episodes of alleged excessive drinking despite the rising threat to US domestic security posed by the war in Iran. He has rejected the claims, and launched a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the magazine.

The political crisis is compounding the challenges for Republicans ahead of November’s midterm elections: Trump faces record-low approval ratings, while Washington’s war on Iran, which has sent US gasoline prices spiking, has further angered voters.