UK PM Starmer’s domestic woes mount

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s mounting domestic woes could have wider geopolitical implications.

Starmer faced a hostile Parliament Monday over his appointment of the disgraced Peter Mandelson as US ambassador; the premier blamed civil servants, a high-risk strategy given that one of those civil servants will be questioned by lawmakers today.

Starmer is unlikely to face an imminent party coup, but his weakened authority may mean he lacks political capital at home for a planned pivot toward Europe, the Financial Times reported, despite talks to “reset” the relationships with Brussels and perhaps rejoin the customs union. Starmer has also pushed Europe’s involvement in Ukraine, and domestic distractions may limit his diplomatic and political bandwidth on the issue.