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Solar power surge leads to decline in fossil fuel generation

Apr 21, 2026, 6:33pm EDT
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An aerial view shows rows of solar panels at a solar farm in Anson, Texas.
Daniel Cole/Reuters

Global clean power production outpaced electricity demand last year, leading to a decline in fossil fuel generation for the first time since the pandemic.

India and China largely drove the fall in fossil fuel generation thanks to solar power, which saw a roughly 30% increase in global capacity last year.

While energy shocks from wars in Iran and Ukraine have exposed the vulnerability of the global energy system’s reliance on fossil fuels and has increased interest in renewables, the momentum toward clean abundant energy “is no longer just an ambition, it is becoming a structural reality,” Ember analysts said.

Growth is expected to continue: China’s exports of solar panels, batteries, and electric cars reached a record high in March, 70% up year-on-year.

Chart showing wold electricity generation over time by source
Tom Chivers
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