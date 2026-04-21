Iran peace talks in doubt as ceasefire deadline looms

Further peace talks between the US and Iran were in doubt, with just hours to go before the expiry of a ceasefire.

Iran has not sent a delegation to attend renewed negotiations in Pakistan, though US Vice President JD Vance is already en route. Iranian hardliners within the divided regime are reportedly stalling, perhaps to demand an end to the US blockade as a prerequisite for any talks.

US President Donald Trump has said he is “highly unlikely” to extend the truce. Both sides want a deal, the Financial Times’ chief foreign affairs commentator wrote, but “distrust each other and remain far apart on all the crucial issues”; successful talks are possible, but “my money is on escalation.”