Cherfilus-McCormick faces potential expulsion

The House Ethics Committee will wrap up its investigation into Florida Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s alleged theft of $5 million in FEMA funds on Tuesday afternoon by recommending a punishment.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., is expected to call up a motion to expel Cherfilus-McCormick from the House soon after the punishment is unveiled, and the chamber is likely to hit the two-thirds majority required to oust her.

Her political support in the chamber has largely evaporated as the case has ground on, and she raised just $10,705.20 last quarter, according to FEC filings.

A memo submitted to the panel by its lawyers noted that Cherfilus-McCormick’s “conduct also sets her apart from any prior Member due to the sheer volume of funds involved, totaling in the millions.”

Hers might not be the only expulsion vote this week: Some Democrats have threatened to trigger a vote against Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., who faces his own ethics investigation, too, though House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters he wanted to wait for the ethics panel to “report out what’s going on in terms of the investigation” before acting on Mills.

Cherfilus-McCormick’s office did not respond to a request for comment.