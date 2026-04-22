Americans give Congress a thumbs down

The share of Americans who disapprove of the job that Congress is doing stands at an all-time high as the partial government shutdown drags on, according to new polling from Gallup.

Eighty-six percent of US adults disapprove of Congress — tied with the record high notched since Gallup started asking the question more than 50 years ago — while only 10% approve.

Notably, Republicans are largely driving the most recent dip in approval of the GOP-controlled Congress, according to the poll, which was conducted during the first half of April.

Just one in five Americans who identify as Republicans approve of Congress, down from 63% in March 2025.

It’s a clear sign that Trump isn’t the only one struggling in the polls, as Republicans look to hold onto control of Washington in the looming midterms.