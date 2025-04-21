Trade talks ramp up in DC

Negotiations with Washington will ramp up this week as representatives of several Asian countries in particular aim to evade US President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Delegations from South Korea and Thailand are due in town, while officials from India are reportedly set to visit, too, hoping to secure permanent reprieves before Trump’s 90-day pause on his “Liberation Day” tariffs expires.

One country that appears unlikely to win any deal, though, is China: While the White House said Beijing has “reached out a number of times,” China if anything intensified its rhetoric against the duties — at least 145% on exports to the US — by vowing “resolute and reciprocal” countermeasures against any countries that agree deals with Washington at Beijing’s expense.