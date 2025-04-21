Russia hammers Ukraine as one-day ceasefire ends

Russia launched a major aerial attack on Ukraine, definitively ending an Easter truce that Kyiv anyway said was repeatedly violated.

Air raid sirens blared in the Ukrainian capital and parts of the eastern half of the country, while Russia itself accused Kyiv of undermining the one-day ceasefire.

The resumption of fighting came with Washington voicing frustration over the slow pace of peace talks: US President Donald Trump said he hoped the two countries would “make a deal this week,” with The Wall Street Journal reporting that Ukraine in particular was under pressure from the White House to respond to American proposals that included major concessions to Moscow, including recognizing the annexation of Crimea and barring Ukraine from joining NATO.