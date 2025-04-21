Putin says he will ‘analyze’ Ukraine proposal to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday the Kremlin would “analyze” a Ukrainian proposal to pause attacks on civilian infrastructure.

“We will analyze everything and take the corresponding decisions,” Putin told state TV reporters a day after its failed one-day Easter truce that both Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of violating.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if Russia dismissed the new proposal it would be proof that Moscow intends to “prolong the war.”

Both sides have sought to present themselves as willing to negotiate a ceasefire as the US seeks to bring a rapid end to the conflict, although Russia has rejected Washington and Kyiv’s earlier ceasefire proposals. US President Donald Trump said Monday he hoped they would “make a deal this week.”