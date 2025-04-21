Pope Francis has died, aged 88

Born Jorge Bergoglio, Francis was often dubbed the “pontiff of firsts.”

Aside from being the first Latin American pope, Francis was also the first non-European pope since the eighth century, as well as the first to adopt the name of Francis, a nod to the humanitarian Saint Francis of Assisi, and the first Jesuit.

Francis’s time as pope was not without controversy: He took several divisive stances as head of the church, from criticizing capitalism to adopting somewhat progressive, and often conflicting, views of LGBTQ and divorced Catholics.

Francis’ ascension in 2013 ushered in an era of “diplomatic boldness” for the Vatican, The New York Times wrote in 2014, with “a willingness to take risks and insert the Vatican into diplomatic disputes, especially where it can act as an independent broker.” While Francis was generally careful not to take sides in world conflicts, he recently criticized Israel’s military campaign in Gaza; it later emerged that he made daily calls to the sole parish in the enclave, which he continued even in hospital.

In what was one of the longest papal foreign visits in history, Francis visited Southeast Asia and Oceania in Sep. 2024 during a 12-day tour intended to highlight climate change threats in the region, and to emphasize that the Church is “no longer a Eurocentric or Western institution,” CNN’s Vatican correspondent wrote. His visit also reflected the institution’s major tilt to Asia during his pontificate.

Francis’s rise to the papacy was met with some backlash, in part due to his alleged role in Argentina’s so-called “Dirty War” of the 1970s. It is widely believed that the Catholic Church was complicit in military abuses during that period, and Francis later expressed remorse for not doing more for victims of the conflict.