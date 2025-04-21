Late Pope Francis’ Catholic Church defined by humility, openness

Pope Francis, who led the Roman Catholic Church for more than a decade, died on Monday at the age of 88.

Defined by his humble approach to leadership and his openness to reform, Francis courted controversy among more conservative strains of the Church. Meanwhile, some critics derided him for not going far enough to reshape an institution that had been rocked by scandals shortly before he took up his papacy.

Now will begin the highly secretive ritual of choosing a new pope to lead the 1.37 billion global Catholics: With dwindling congregants in Europe, and growing numbers in Africa, as well as increased conservatism amongst wealthy US believers, the Church may be on the brink of a significant pivot from the liberal changes pushed by Francis.