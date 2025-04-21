Israel admits ‘failures’ in Gaza led to killing of health workers

The Israeli military said “failures” led to the killing of 15 health workers in Gaza last month.

The Israel Defense Forces had originally claimed that the vehicle convoy approached troops “suspiciously” but officials said a commander would be dismissed in response to new findings.

The announcement came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country had “no choice” but to continue fighting in Gaza until the remaining Israeli hostages held in the enclave were released. Despite coming under domestic pressure, Netanyahu — emboldened by US President Donald Trump’s return to power — has recently gone on the offensive at home and abroad, a shift analysts say will have “profound consequences for Israel and the Middle East.”