Axel Springer’s Trump years

The WELT-Wirtschaftsgipfel is a major moment in the German business calendar — and in particular for its host, the media giant Axel Springer. The gathering of political and economic power-players is held atop the company’s 19-story tower along the old Berlin Wall, which its founder built as a middle finger to the Communists to the east.

CEO Mathias Döpfner, who also controls nearly half of the multibillion-dollar company personally, hosts meetings in the summit’s inner sanctum, a floor below the main event space. There, in January 2019, he convened two of the leading figures of the new populist right: The nationalist Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who had recently retaken his office, and Donald Trump’s ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell.

Döpfner intended the meeting, two people familiar with it said, as an opportunity to introduce Kurz, a Springer-friendly politician, to a key figure in global finance, Henry Kravis, whose firm KKR would soon invest $3.2 billion in Axel Springer. Grenell, a familiar face in the building and possible future secretary of State, wasn’t an unusual addition, and the conversation was more social than practical. (Kravis, also a Semafor investor, no longer directs KKR’s day-to-day investments.)

But the meeting could only have taken place at Axel Springer, and it showcased how unusual the company had become: a global media giant on the make that was navigating the rise of the new global right to mutual benefit, even as its rivals have come under attack.

Certainly, there was no hostility at the 2019 conference. Upstairs, one Axel Springer executive raised the unlikely fantasy that Kurz, a smooth and handsome figure who had helped bring right-wing populism mainstream, could be chancellor of Germany. (An Axel Springer spokesman said it was a joke.) A star reporter at the Springer tabloid Bild, Paul Ronzheimer, had also written a sympathetic biography of Kurz.

Springer and Döpfner, a towering 61-year old, had built solid connections to a movement that often sought to wage war on establishment media. It’s a relationship that was little-noticed in the United States. But in 2024, it has new relevance, both as Springer deepens its American ambitions and as American media — gathering in Washington this week for the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner — eyes Trump’s possible return.

Grenell was a Springer favorite, too. A legendary diplomatic bomb-thrower, he had alienated his German hosts on arrival by telling Breitbart he wanted to “empower other conservatives throughout Europe.” When then-Chancellor Angela Merkel iced him out, he directed much of his energies towards the Balkans, and his relationship with mainstream German media — defined by legendarily anti-Trump magazine Der Spiegel — was one of mutual suspicion. But he built a warm relationship with Döpfner and a uniquely strong bond with Springer’s powerful national tabloid, Bild.

Grenell socialized with its high-profile editor at the time, Julian Reichelt, and was a noticeably regular voice in its pages even as he kept his distance from other German outlets. Bild went out of its way to offer him a platform, at one point even publishing an op-ed by the ambassador in English, an unusual move for a German tabloid. It also published his attack on Der Spiegel as anti-American, after a scandal at the prestige German magazine. And Grenell felt betrayed, a person who spoke to him at the time said, when the editor of Bild’s sister broadsheet Welt am Sonntag published a scoop about Trump’s attempt to buy exclusive access to a German COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was more a relationship with Reichelt than it was with Mathias,” recalled John Emerson, who was ambassador to Germany under President Barack Obama.

Döpfner, he noted, was “deeply committed to the transatlantic relationship” and had warm relationships with every U.S. ambassador: “He was one of the first guys you want to sit down and meet.”