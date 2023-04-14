Banks have a climate problem

Banks are understandably torn between the imperatives of cutting emissions and supplying fossil fuels to an economy still hungry for them. There is no easy choice here. But in setting climate policies that attempt to satisfy both, many lenders, especially in the U.S., end up compromising on reducing emissions, especially in the near-term. To some extent, a bigger problem is that lenders are just beginning the process of discussing decarbonization with their oil and gas clients. Val Smith, chief sustainability officer of Citi, said the bank is for now working on “assessing where [high-carbon clients] are in their own decarbonization journey today.”

There are two types of emissions targets for banks: Absolute, which aims for a specific total volume of emission cuts relative to a baseline, and intensity, which aims for a specific level of emissions per dollar of financing.

Documents leaked last week from the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, an industry group that includes all of the world’s biggest banks, show that some lenders opposed a proposed requirement to set absolute emissions targets for energy sector financing. Most European banks have adopted such targets. Among U.S. banks, only Citi and Wells Fargo have, while JPMorgan, Bank of America, and others have intensity targets.

Banks with intensity targets argue their system allows more flexibility to finance oil and gas companies with large carbon footprints that are gradually shifting their business model. But proponents of an absolute-only approach — including a committee of U.N. experts who weighed in on the question last year — argue that intensity targets allow total emissions to rise. While financing fossil fuel companies’ decarbonization efforts is a laudable goal, proponents say, in practice banks are too lenient in these transactions to drive rapid change. Most, for example, have no restriction against lending to oil and gas companies pursuing new drilling projects, a practice the International Energy Agency says is incompatible with the Paris Agreement.

“It’s difficult to see the rationale for an oil and gas intensity target,” said Anderson Lee, a private-sector finance researcher at the World Resources Institute, a think tank. “You can have an absolute emissions target and still help oil and gas companies get the resources they need to move away from fossil fuels.”