‘The truth is under attack’: The new head of Human Rights Watch sets out her priorities
Tirana Hassan became Executive Director of Human Rights Watch last month, taking the helm of an organization she joined in 2010. We talked to her about the challenges she faces, how she intends to tackle them, and what gives her hope.
Prashant Rao said:
P: Hey Tirana, how’s it going?
Tirana Hassan said:
T: Hey there.
Prashant Rao said:
P: Where are you at the moment?
Tirana Hassan said:
T: I’m finally back in New York. On the 34th floor of the Empire State Building to be precise.
Prashant Rao said:
P: Let’s see! Can you send us a selfie please?
Tirana Hassan said:
Proof of life and that I am not Chat GPT
Prashant Rao said:
P: Ha excellent
Prashant Rao said:
P: So congrats on being officially made executive director of Human Rights Watch! What are your top priorities, now that you’re in charge?
Tirana Hassan said:
T: Thank you! It is an exciting time. It is not as easy a question as it seems. The priorities are inextricably linked to the multitude of human rights challenges that are coming at us. At the top of the agenda is rising authoritarianism around the world, how the climate crisis is also a human rights crisis, conflicts and crises. Sudan is a case in point. The truth is under attack, so fortifying ourselves against misinformation and disinformation is top of the agenda.
Prashant Rao said:
P: That is… quite the list. I don’t envy you. How do you even get started?
Tirana Hassan said:
T: We have been doing this for almost 50 years, so we have a few tricks up our sleeve.
Prashant Rao said:
P: I’m intrigued
Prashant Rao said:
P: Tell me more
Tirana Hassan said:
T: We have teams in 100 countries around the world that are documenting abuses and we are use those findings to hold abusers to account. We use that evidence to leverage change with those in positions of power whether that is the UN, the African Union or corporations. Our job is to delivers meaningful change that protects real people.
Prashant Rao said:
P: A huge task, though! Even more than regular people, you probably get inundated with depressing news about human rights violations in Ukraine, conflict in Sudan, state surveillance in China. What gives you hope? Where are the rays of light?
Tirana Hassan said:
T: Because it works and because it matters to the people whose lives are impacted. Just recently we saw the ICC issue an arrest warrant for Putin and the commissioner for children’s rights in Russia for the forced transfer of children from Ukraine. The cost for his cruelty has gone up.
Tirana Hassan said:
T: History has shown that when you raise the cost of abuses, it can change the behavior of abusers in the most powerful countries.
Prashant Rao said:
P: Thanks Tirana, and sorry for the delayed reply — was doing the daycare pickup here in London!
Prashant Rao said:
P: Thanks for the time!
Tirana Hassan said:
T: No problem! I was also in and out of knocks on the door.