‘The truth is under attack’: The new head of Human Rights Watch sets out her priorities

Tirana Hassan said:

T: Thank you! It is an exciting time. It is not as easy a question as it seems. The priorities are inextricably linked to the multitude of human rights challenges that are coming at us. At the top of the agenda is rising authoritarianism around the world, how the climate crisis is also a human rights crisis, conflicts and crises. Sudan is a case in point. The truth is under attack, so fortifying ourselves against misinformation and disinformation is top of the agenda.