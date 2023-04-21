Russia slaps $500 fine on elderly woman for complimenting Zelenskyy's looks

Three people reportedly complained to the police that Slegina had "praised" Zelenskyy. She defended herself saying that the conversation had only been focused on his appearance. According to the Memorial Center article, the policeman told her, "You have no right to praise him because he is our enemy."

Slegina was later arrested for breaking Russia's censorship law, which bars people from "discrediting" the Russian Armed Forces and its operations.

During a 5-minute court session on Tuesday, the court slapped the fine on her.