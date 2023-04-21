Jury sides with Tesla in Autopilot crash case

The jury found that the Tesla's self-driving system and airbag did not fail to perform safely, and she was awarded no damages, Reuters reported. Tesla had said in a court filing that Hsu was using Autopilot on city streets, despite the fact that Tesla's manual warned against that.

The trial comes as the electric car company prepares to further roll out its "Full Self-Driving" software, and faces questions and probes over its safety.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said last year that Teslas using the Autopilot software had been involved in 273 crashes in about a year.