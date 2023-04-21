Japan to approve nation's first abortion pill

Japan has faced criticism for lagging behind other countries on access to abortion and reproductive rights: To date women have had to rely on costly surgical procedures, with married women required to get approval from their spouse under the country’s Maternal Health Act, a rule abortion rights campaigners hope to overturn.

The newly-approved Mefeego pill pack — which includes two types of drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol — will need to be taken under medical supervision at a hospital, The Japan Times reported. It's unclear how it will be priced but the drug won’t be covered under Japan’s national health insurance.

Final approval of Mefeego from Japan's health minister is expected to follow the panel's decision, the paper added, but the timing is unclear.