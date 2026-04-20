US, Iran talks appear to be back on

The US and Iran appear poised to hold a second round of talks in Pakistan this week, following several days of confusion that suggested diplomacy had stalled.

US Vice President JD Vance, who led the Washington delegation in earlier failed discussions, is expected to leave for Pakistan on Tuesday.

Both sides have dug in on their hardened stances in the conflict; US President Donald Trump said Monday he is unlikely to extend Washington’s truce with Tehran, due to end Wednesday, putting pressure on negotiators to strike a deal to end hostilities.

Trump “wants the war to end, now, on his terms,” Axios wrote, but with deep disagreements lingering, “the war may… be on the precipice of a massive expansion.”