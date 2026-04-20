Rising AI demand sees supplies dwindle and costs rise

Consumers are feeling the effects of the AI compute crunch, as supplies dwindle and prices rise.

The Mac Mini computer, previously a niche product, is now all but out of stock, The Wall Street Journal reported, because the no-frills, high-powered machine is the most cost-effective way to run locally hosted AI agents, such as OpenClaw.

And Anthropic will start charging some business customers directly for the computing power they use, on top of a flat fee per user, according to The Information; a spike in demand since the introduction of its coding agent has driven up the AI company’s costs.The resulting increase could mean some of Anthropic’s heaviest users see their bills triple.