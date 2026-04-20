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Rising AI demand sees supplies dwindle and costs rise

Apr 20, 2026, 6:52am EDT
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The NYC Apple store.
Brendan McDermid/File Photo/Reuters

Consumers are feeling the effects of the AI compute crunch, as supplies dwindle and prices rise.

The Mac Mini computer, previously a niche product, is now all but out of stock, The Wall Street Journal reported, because the no-frills, high-powered machine is the most cost-effective way to run locally hosted AI agents, such as OpenClaw.

And Anthropic will start charging some business customers directly for the computing power they use, on top of a flat fee per user, according to The Information; a spike in demand since the introduction of its coding agent has driven up the AI company’s costs.The resulting increase could mean some of Anthropic’s heaviest users see their bills triple.

Tom Chivers
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