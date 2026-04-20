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Japan joins South China Sea drills for first time

Apr 20, 2026, 6:48am EDT
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Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) and Japan Coast Guard’s Akitsushima (PLH-32) participate in drills in 2023.
Drills conducted by Japan and the Philippines in 2023. Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Washington and its allies began major live-fire exercises in the South China Sea, with Japan joining as a full participant for the first time.

The US and the Philippines have held joint drills since 2001; other allies, including Australia, France, and New Zealand, have since joined, and this year’s “largest ever” exercise signals a response to growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

Japan in particular is rearming, despite its explicitly pacifist constitution: Tokyo plans to increase defense of nearby sea lanes, and has signed a $14 billion contract to build destroyers for Australia as part of deepening defense ties. Germany has similarly begun a pivot to military manufacturing, hoping to stem a longstanding industrial decline.

A chart showing Germany and Japan’s military expenditure.
Tom Chivers
AD