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Iran threatens retaliation after US attacks ship

Apr 20, 2026, 6:39am EDT
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A view from the USS Gerald Ford.
US Navy/File photo/Handout via Reuters

Iran threatened retaliation after the US seized one of its cargo ships, denting hopes of an imminent peace deal.

The ceasefire ends this week, and US President Donald Trump threatened to “knock out every single Power Plant” if an agreement is not reached by then. He said that US representatives had left for Pakistan for further talks, but Tehran has not confirmed whether it will take part, despite President Masoud Pezeshkian stressing the importance of diplomacy.

The war is revealing a rift between the country’s political leaders and its hardline military, The Wall Street Journal reported: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has consolidated its power, and apparently overruled the government’s decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Tom Chivers
AD